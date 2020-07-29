Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 27,227 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,727,000 after buying an additional 1,157,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,550,000 after purchasing an additional 134,653 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,936 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,013,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,532. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average is $110.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

