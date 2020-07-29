Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 79,122 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.0% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,512.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.