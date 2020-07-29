M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.50 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 56,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 29.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.