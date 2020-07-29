Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.64 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 3.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

