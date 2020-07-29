Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $10.74 on Wednesday, reaching $224.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,137. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.65. Masimo has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.17.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

