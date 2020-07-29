Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Puzo Michael J’s 2nd Largest Position

Puzo Michael J decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.2% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.01. 124,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.69. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $310.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

