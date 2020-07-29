Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Lowered by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.2% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.69. 131,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $311.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.69. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

