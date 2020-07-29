Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) announced a dividend on Monday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MIG3 opened at GBX 50 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a 1-year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.97 ($0.76).

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

