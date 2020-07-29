Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.69. 81,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,030. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MXIM. Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

