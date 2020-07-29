MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Stake Lessened by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for about 1.2% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth $181,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.42. 9,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,301. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average of $163.71. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $196.77.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $631,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

