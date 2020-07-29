McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $1.43

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.43. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 116,028 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 112.02%. The business had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 101.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 49,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 53,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 63.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 695.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52,598 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

