Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medtronic’s lower-than-expected earnings and weak performances demonstrated by the company at CER, backed by dismal performance in all major business segments and geographies are concerning. The company’s performance was primarily impacted from deferred procedures due to the pandemic. Escalating costs and expenses persistently put pressure on its margins. Unfavorable currency movement once again deterred growth in the quarter. Over the past six months, Medtronic underperformed its industry. Yet, it saw significant growth in airways and ventilators sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 amid the pandemic. It is currently focusing on the geographical diversification of its businesses, apart from product innovation. Also, Medtronic demonstrated a strong solvency position. Its fourth quarter performance saw better-than-expected revenues.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

NYSE MDT traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $98.73. 268,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

