Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,507 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,149 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,600 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $79.18. 220,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,618,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

