MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $346.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

