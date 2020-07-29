Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.89. The company had a trading volume of 108,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,972. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

