Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after acquiring an additional 819,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

NYSE HON traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.14. 67,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

