Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 870 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,680,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $324.55. 106,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,926,414. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

