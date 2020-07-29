Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after acquiring an additional 524,108 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nike by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 125,201 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.65. 140,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.