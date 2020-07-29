Minto Apartment Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$1.28. The company had revenue of C$31.53 million during the quarter.

