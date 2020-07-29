Mirrabooka Investments Ltd (ASX:MIR) Announces $0.07 Final Dividend

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd (ASX:MIR) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.37. Mirrabooka Investments has a twelve month low of A$1.65 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of A$2.77 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of $349.88 million and a P/E ratio of 40.19.

Mirrabooka Investments Company Profile

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a self managed investment company. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

