Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. 754,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

