Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 739,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

