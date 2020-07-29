Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.11.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,437. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $233,120,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 143.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.