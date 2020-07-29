Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Announces Earnings Results

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of MPWR traded up $12.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.81. 20,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.78. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $255.69. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.22.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $3,642,386.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,243,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $600,410.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,681 shares of company stock worth $23,000,455 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

