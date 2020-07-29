Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $8.21 on Wednesday, hitting $255.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.78. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $255.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,396,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,681 shares of company stock valued at $23,000,455. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.