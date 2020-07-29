Moody’s (MCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.80-8.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.80-8.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moody’s stock opened at $282.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.11 and its 200-day moving average is $254.51. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $296.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $270.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

