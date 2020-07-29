MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. MultiCell Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MultiCell Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

A number of analysts have commented on MEDS shares. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiCell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

