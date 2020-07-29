National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $11.40 to $11.30. The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $11.56. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. National-Oilwell Varco shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 222,210 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

