Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Navios Maritime Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

NMM stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 38,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,048. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

