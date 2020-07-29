NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.55 million.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.67. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.