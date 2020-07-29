Needham & Company LLC Lowers LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $68.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

LIVN traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,909. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.84. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 97,159 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in LivaNova by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,437,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,312,000 after purchasing an additional 997,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LivaNova by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 972,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,001,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

