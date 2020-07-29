NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward cut its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S comprises approximately 2.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter worth about $35,495,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,021,000 after buying an additional 53,788 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter worth about $3,815,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter worth about $3,733,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.49. 196,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,931. The firm has a market cap of $347.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $120.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

