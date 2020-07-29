Netbox Coin (NBX) Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $70,593.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00707955 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.01139617 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008888 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 76,125,549 coins and its circulating supply is 56,028,306 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

