Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,298 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Norfolk Southern worth $66,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,354,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.93. The company had a trading volume of 64,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.