Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,354,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after buying an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $64,634,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.00. 94,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,352. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.