North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Cuts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,569 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for approximately 2.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.23% of Gentex worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. 68,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,866. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

