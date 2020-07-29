North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 286,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 15.9% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,310,596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $196,955,000 after buying an additional 316,425 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.41. 65,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,345. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

