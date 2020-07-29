North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Decreases Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Neogen makes up approximately 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.28% of Neogen worth $11,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neogen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Neogen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Neogen by 69.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. 2,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,909. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

