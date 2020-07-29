North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $11.59 Million Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Thor Industries comprises approximately 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 43.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THO traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. 10,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,864. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $119.77.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

