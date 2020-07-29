North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $16.23 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. MarketAxess makes up approximately 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,235. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $561.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $513.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total transaction of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,860.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.