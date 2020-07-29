North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $19.05 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 3.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $5,132,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.65. 40,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,173. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

