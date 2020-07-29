North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $23.80 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 4.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,323,000 after buying an additional 241,613 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after buying an additional 155,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 11.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after buying an additional 351,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 464,490 shares of company stock valued at $87,558,169 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.70. The stock had a trading volume of 125,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

