North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.06% of Dover worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $21,144,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $106.42. 15,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average is $98.88. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

