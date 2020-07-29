North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for approximately 2.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 99,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

