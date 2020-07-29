North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.90. The company had a trading volume of 120,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,676. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

