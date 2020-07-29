North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,221. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

