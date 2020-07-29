North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 10,614 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up about 2.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.11% of Open Text worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Open Text by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 65.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 623,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

