North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 12,357 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.12% of Henry Schein worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 79.0% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 184,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 81,453 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 92.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after buying an additional 837,255 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 433,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after buying an additional 60,433 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.13. 72,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,086. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

