North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 2,274 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.32. The stock had a trading volume of 98,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.