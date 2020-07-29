North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 3,638 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,179,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,659,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 880,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

CHD stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,898,044.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

